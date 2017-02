NL, Leiden - ASC



Exhibition: 'Neither Black Nor White revisited'



This exhibition is initiated by Studio Kurtycz. Studio Kurtycz was created in Paris in 2002 by the artists Anna Kurtycz (Mexico-Poland) and RUDEK (The Netherlands) as a creative space using graphic art in a very open and unconventional way. Ttraditional printing techniques are combined with other ways of artistic expression as painting, installation, street art and photography, often with a social engagement. From 2008 until 2015, Studio Kurtycz was located in West-Africa (first in Ghana and then in Benin) developing projects in interaction with the local population and local artists. ascleiden