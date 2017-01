NL, Rotterdam - Kunsthal Rotterdam



Making Africa - Continent of contemporary design



This autumn the Kunsthal Rotterdam throws new light on contemporary African design. ‘Making Africa’ presents work by more than 120 artists and designers. This young generation of thinkers and makers, with their experimental approach and fluent use of new media, introduces the world to a new vision of Africa. These creative minds often work at the same time in different disciplines and welcome the opportunity to break with existing conventions. ‘Making Africa’ provides a surprising, amusing and lively picture, with design in the widest sense of the word. kunsthal